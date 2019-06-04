Wadi Namar — a desert oasis that attracts picnickers

If you are looking for the perfect place to bond with family and friends, Wadi Namar, south of Riyadh, is surely the one. Its cool scenery of a dam, a lake and modern park that includes a beautiful waterfall keeps visitors coming back for more.

The beautiful valley that runs down to Wadi Hanifah, another popular picnic spot in Utaiqah district, has separate amenities for its male and female visitors, including washrooms with ablution facilities and places marked for prayers with prayer mats available.

According to the Arriyadh Development Authority website, Wadi Namar has undergone an extensive project restoring its green cover. More than 520 palms were planted across the pedestrian walkways, while the heart of the valley received more than 9,500 trees to add to its scenic beauty.

The project included the controlling of flood streams and work improving infrastructure and services, such as local routes, lighting, a corniche overlooking the lake dam, a guidance system, and an improved traffic management system to serve local farm owners and mountain hikers.

The corniche extends along the walkways and has palm trees and public utilities. It also has areas where picnickers can sit and enjoy the view of the lake, and pathways that allow visitors to move between the corniche and the lake.

The afforestation process met scientific standards to guarantee sustainability and match the area’s environmental and climate requirements. The project also involved the landscaping of sidewalks and walkways, with a spacious park where visitors can enjoy their food, another reason why Wadi Namar finds favour with picnickers.

Syed Wasiuzzaman, a regular visitor to the valley, told Arab News: “It is a very pleasant picnic spot, indeed a place to spend time on the weekend with kids and the family.”

The spacious park has playing facilities for children that makes it a really good place to go with the family, he said adding, “We are planning to visit on Eid day.” He pointed out that if the fishing were allowed in the lake, it would add even more fun to the visit.

He said that the valley and its modern facilities form a beautiful escape from the city’s busy life.

Visitors who return to this beautiful valley cite many reasons for its popularity. It is a great place to take fabulous photos of the surroundings and the lake, to unwind and relax by the lake with family, to have barbecues – a big favourite – and to enjoy its glorious and calming beauty at night.