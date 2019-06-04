HBO show success drives tourism boom

The success of an American television miniseries examining the world’s worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that neighbours it for themselves.

One Chernobyl tour agency reported a 40 percent rise in trip bookings since the series, made by HBO, began in May and which has attracted outstanding reviews.

English-language tours usually cost around $100 per person.

Last April marked the 33rd anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in then-Soviet Ukraine, caused by a botched safety test in the fourth reactor of the atomic plant that sent clouds of nuclear material across much of Europe.

The HBO miniseries depicts the explosion’s aftermath, the vast clean-up operation and the subsequent inquiry.

The area around the plant retains the feel of a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where stray dogs roam and vegetation encroaches into windowless, abandoned buildings strewn with rubble.

In Pripyat, the ghost town once home to 50,000 people who mainly worked at the plant, an amusement park houses a rusting hulk of a merry-go-round and dodgem-car track, and a giant Ferris wheel that never went into operation. The wheel was to open on May 1 – the traditional May Day holiday.

Sergiy Ivanchuk, director of SoloEast tours, told Reuters the company saw a 30 percent increase in tourists going to the area in May 2019 compared with the same month last year. Bookings for June, July and August have risen by approximately 40 percent since HBO aired the show, he said.

Yaroslav Yemelianenko, director of Chernobyl Tour, said he expected a similar increase of 30-40 percent because of the show.