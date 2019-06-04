LCCI joins hands with the Lahore Biennale Foundation

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce has joined hands with the Commissioner’s Office Lahore and the Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) to play a greater role in the Afforestation Lahore movement. In a meeting today, the LCCI president declared the donation of 100,000 plants and continued support for Afforestation Lahore’s growing movement. Afforestation Lahore is the result of a partnership between the Commissioner’s Office Lahore, the LBF and other philanthropic organisations, as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative. The initiative has created a consortium of non-governmental organisation and CSOs of Lahore to take ownership of this mission. The project goal is to supplement the existing measures undertaken by the government to reduce carbon emission by implementing a plantation drive that would in turn counteract the 75 percent loss in tree coverage in Lahore over the last 20 years.