CM Usman Buzdar congratulates nation on Eidul Fitr

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday congratulated the nation on Eidul Fitr.

In his message, he said that Eidul Fitr was an occasion of thankfulness. “Today we should also include the poor and needy in our happiness. Facilitating the poor to enjoy Eidul Fitr is the real message and it would rejuvenate the happiness of the Eid. It is my conviction that our salvation lies in accommodating the poor segments of the society and the welfare of the common man is the ambit of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s policies. We should also remember the great sacrifices of our martyrs on this day and it is our collective responsibility to include the families of martyrs in happiness. He said that sacrifices of martyrs in war against terrorism will always be remembered and added that we are standing with the families of the martyrs. This day requires that we should shun all our differences and promote love and happiness around us. We should also make a commitment to serve the ailing humanity for the blessings of Almighty Allah,” the CM said.

Separately, Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to take effective steps for stopping one-wheeling on the eve of Eidul Fitr and ordered to take indiscriminate crackdown against those involved in one-wheeling. The chief minister said that permission could not be accorded for putting lives at risk due to one-wheeling. “Action will be taken against the concerned police officer in case of a complaint arising against one-wheeling and those involved in one-wheeling will be punished according to law,” he said. The chief minister directed that special teams should be constituted to pre-empt one-wheeling and action should be initiated against the under-age drivers.

Usman Buzdar also directed traffic police to undertake effective steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic in different tourist cities of Punjab, especially Murree on the eve of Eidul Fitr. The chief minister directed that effective measures should be taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Islamabad-Murree route during Eidul Fitr. “Citizens going to Murree should not face any difficulty during Eid vacations,” he said. “A proper system should be organised to guide the citizens and special arrangements should be undertaken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in and around Murree and other historical and tourist resorts during Eidul Fitr. Traffic police should devise a special traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic in all the cities of the province and senior police officers should personally supervise traffic arrangements,” he added. The chief minister further directed that excellent steps should be undertaken to ensure effective traffic management in Lahore, Murree and other big cities and comprehensive planning should be done to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Also on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed authorities to ensure the safety of swings fixed at parks and other recreational places. In a statement, he said local administrations should ensure implementation on the devised security plan before permitting the swings.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that only cosmetic work had been done by past governments. “The genuine priorities of the people were badly ignored due to the wrong policies of the past rulers and people of the province remained deprived of their basic amenities of life. The PTI government is rectifying the past mistakes adding that it would require time. We don’t have any other agenda and we are selflessly serving the people. We have burnt the midnight oil for public service,” he said.