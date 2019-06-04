Pillion riding banned in Quetta

Pillion riding has been banned in Quetta district on June 5, 2019 from 6am to 12pm. An order issued on Tuesday by the government of Balochistan, Home and Tribal Affairs Department says: “Whereas, it has been made to appear to the government of Balochistan that there exists fear of breach of peace and threat to the general law and order Quetta district on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2019. Now, therefore, the government of Balochistan, in exercise of power conferred under Sub-Section (6) of Section 144 CrPC 1898 imposes a ban on pillion riding in District Quetta on 5th June, 2019 from 0600 hours (morning) to 12.00 hours (afternoon).” Meanwhile, a sixty-day special remission to all convicted prisoners of Balochistan province has been announced on the eve of Eidul Fitr.