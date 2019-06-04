820 ‘helpless’ prisoners freed on PM’s directives

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given Eid gift to 820 families by ensuring release of the helpless prisoners who were languishing in jails despite completion of their sentence due to non-payment of fines.

In her tweet, she said the release of such prisoners was in line with the Islamic injunctions and also indicated that the government cared for the helpless segments of society.

It is pertinent to mention that in most of cases, courts announce fines along with the imprisonment and in case of non-payment of fines prisoners have to spend some duration in jail. A large number of prisoners cannot afford to pay the fines so they are kept in jails to complete the imprisonment against fines.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi, on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, granted special remission in sentences of the prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The president had announced remission in sentences up to 90 days as per their nature of the crimes, while the Interior Ministry issued a notification in this regard.