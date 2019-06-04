Shehbaz Sharif to return to Pakistan after medical examination

According to sources, all the tests conducted on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif are now complete and he has been given clearance by his doctors to return to Pakistan on 8th June.

Shehbaz Sharif has spent 7 weeks seeking treatment in London.

Shehbaz, upon arrival in Pakistan, will meet his brother Nawaz Sharif and mother. He will also hold a meeting with PML-N leaders on the situation in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in the Ashiana Housing case on October 5, 2018, and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court. Sharif’s name was also removed from the exit control list.

The PML-N president left for London in April to visit his grandchildren and to undergo a medical check-up, following which doctors advised him not to travel.