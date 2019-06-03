ECP moved for Zartaj’s disqualification

A diehard worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Zartaj Gul Wazir, is in hot water over her letter to the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) for appointing her sister Shabnum Gul Wazir on deputation as director of the authority.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday invoked jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking disqualification of State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir from parliament over misuse of authority by appointing her assistant professor sister against a lucrative slot on deputation in NACTA.

Member of National Assembly Zartaj Gul Wazir is among the four candidates from the PTI who won all four National Assembly seats in Dera Ghazi Khan district. Zartaj has defeated two important clans namely the Legharis and the Khosas in the general election held on July 25, 2018 in the vicinity.

Filing reference on behalf of PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly Hina Pervez Butt, advocates Umar Sajjad Chaven and Tanveer Zia Butt made Zartaj Gul Wazir, federal secretary, Ministry of Interior and director general of NACTA respondents.

Substantiating her claim, Hina submitted that Zartaj Gul Wazir violated the oath and clear provisions of law, saying “Zartaj has misused her authority while influencing government officials to appoint Shabnum Gul Wazir on deputation” as the NACTA director.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP, Hina said her plea was not against a person but a cohort of treacherous people. “They are exposing themselves with their acts,” she said, referring to government ministers.

She said the “deceitful group” had also filed a petition against Maryam Nawaz. “However, Maryam Nawaz has never assumed a[ny] government office. Zartaj Gul lied and misused her authority.” She said the one who committed a crime must be punished. “Pardoning the culprit does not eliminate the crime. Imran Khan kept… [raising] slogans of appointing people on merit, but such an appointment in a security institution like NACTA should not have been made,” she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed displeasure during the cabinet meeting on Monday over role of Zartaj Gul Wazir for using her influence to get her sister appointed as the NACTA director.

Refusing to accept the explanation of Zartaj Gul over the issue during the cabinet meeting, Imran Khan plainly said, “You shouldn’t have done that… You should have avoided this act of nepotism.”

It is worth mentioning that Principal Staff Officer of the State Minister Samiul Haq wrote a letter to the federal interior secretary on February 27, 2019 saying, “I am directed to refer to your telephonic conversation with Ms Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate, regarding the appointment of Ms Shabnam Gul in NACTA. The CV of Ms Shabnam Gul is attached herewith for further necessary action please.”

Besides, the NACTA said in a clarification that it received a total of 12 requests from employees of various federal and provincial government departments serving in BS-17 to BS-19 for posting in NACTA on a deputation basis.

“Ms Shabnam Gul was one of the selected candidates. The committee recommended her purely on merit for posting against one of the vacant posts of directors as she is already working in BS-19,” the NACTA clarified.