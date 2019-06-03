Justice Isa writes another letter to President Alvi

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday reportedly wrote another letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, saying that a character assassination campaign against him had been kicked off in the media.

In his five-page letter to the president, Justice Isa complained that his constitutionally protected right of fair trial had been violated “even before the council has issued me a notice and I have had an opportunity to submit my reply to the reference”.

He questioned whether leaking selected documents in the press did not point to ulterior motives. The apex court judge said that senior officials of the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Information, along with treasury members, were spreading selected parts of the reference filed against him. He noted that government members were speaking about the reference in the press and terming it a “grasp of accountability”. “Mr President, is this behaviour appropriate and in accordance with the law,” the letter read. Justice Isa noted that the president, prime minister, federal ministers and judges take an oath before assuming their offices, and questioned whether spreading selective content and speaking about it was not a violation of the oath.