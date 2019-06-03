CM Shah pledges to fight for federal share of S-III

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Monday, remarked that the federal government had backed out of its commitment of sharing 50 per cent of the total expenditure of Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan (S-III); calling it an injustice to the people of Sindh.

He noted the existing sewage disposal system gravely lacked treatment facilities and required a conveyance network for sewage to divert it to the treatment plants.

The CM was presiding over a meeting with reference to the completion of S-III project here at CM House Committee Room No 2.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani; Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah; Planning and Development (P&D) Chairperson Naheed Shah; Finance Secretary Najam Shah; Local Government Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah; P&D Services Member Khalid Mahmood; Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Acting MD Ghulam Qadir; S-III Project Director Hanif Baloch and other concerned officers.

Minister Ghani briefed the chief minister in this regard and said that the S-III project was aimed to improve the environmental and sanitary conditions of Karachi through a well-integrated system of collection, treatment and disposal of sewage.

SIII would bring clean coastal water; boost fishery exports: Murad

P&D Chairperson remarked that the project was approved by ECNEC for Rs 7.98 billion in September 2007 under which the federal government was to share half cost of the project while the remaining 50 per cent of the cost was to be borne by the provincial government.

The scheme was revised and approved by ECNEC at Rs 36.11 billion on February 7, 2018.

The project was said to have two components, Lyari River Basin of Rs 21.31 billion and Malir River Basin of Rs 14.799 billion.

After revision, the scope of the S-III project was enhanced leading to an increase in its costs.

The projects encompass the transmission of flowing sewage in Lyari and Malir River Basin through an underground RCC conduit and its treatment at Sewage Treatment Plants, before its ultimate disposal into the sea.

The project also entails enhancement and construction of Treatment Plants, Malir Trunk Sewer, Lyari Trunk sewer and upgradation and capacity enhancement of the sewage treatment plant at Haroonabad SITE from 51 MGD to 100 MGD.

The upgradation and capacity enhancement of the Sewage Treatment Plant at Maripur from 54 MGD to 180 MGD as well as the construction of a new Sewage Treatment Plant at Korangi of 180 MGD was also planned.

Given the current status of Lyari River Basin, the chief minister was told that the rehabilitation of TP-III for 77 MGD had been completed.

Five different packages of Sewage Transmission (20.151 km long) were substantially completed. The contract package of LS-1, LS-2 & LS-III of 13.169 km was also awarded in March.

The contract package of TP-1, as well as the rehabilitation phase, had been completed by 55 per cent, while stage-II expansion works had been achieved by 12 per cent.

With regard to the Malir River Basin, the contract package of MS-1 to MS-III for sewerage transmission for an overall length of 14.950 km was advertised. Its bid evaluation reports were hoisted on SPPRA website.

The contract package of MS-4 to MS-6 for the sewage transmission of 10.091 km was also advertised and the received bid was sent to the Procurement Committee for an evaluation report.

The bid for the contract package TP-IV on design, build and operate bases had been cancelled and now retendering was being made on the construction contract basis.

According to the chief minister, 77 MGD was being treated in Lyari River Basin, but more should be treated here and it should be provided to SITE for industrial purposes.

He also directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah to talk to Public Private Partnership Unit to work out a plan to invite private partners for tertiary effluent for industrial consumption.

CM Shah said that with the completion of S-III, there would be clean coastal water. It would also improve the overall health and hygiene conditions, which would further boost fishery exports. It would help conserve marine ecology.

While concluding the meeting, the chief minister vowed to fight out the case of Karachi and force the federal government to fulfil its commitment of providing 50 per cent funds.

In a similar development, Shah, while presiding another meeting, directed Excise & Taxation Department to introduce readable digital cards in place of vehicles registration books.

He claimed the registration books of vehicles had become obsolete across the world.

“We should take benefit from modern technology and introduce readable cards on the pattern of banks so that their details can be read during checking,” he maintained.

The meeting was attended by E&T Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla; Excise Secretary Raheem Shaikh; Finance Secretary Najam Shah, E&T Dept Narcotics DG Shoaib Siddiqui; Excise DG Shabir Shaikh among others.

Minister Chawla told the chief minister that the E&T Dept was given a recovery target of Rs 72872 million, which they would achieve by the end of this month. The department recovers seven taxes, including Motor Vehicle tax, Excise Enactment, Infrastructure Cess, Cotton Fee, Professional Tax, Property Tax and Entertainment Duty.