Hamza secures extension in bail until June 11

Lahore High Court (LHC), on Monday, extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the Punjab AssemblyHamza Shehbaz in corruption cases till June 11.

The bail petition was heard by a two-member bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi.

As the hearing went underway, LHC asked Shehbaz to come to the rostrum.

PML-N leader appraised the court that despite his approved bail, the bureau had raided his house to arrest him.

The defence counsel said that Salman Aslam Butt was not in the court; requesting the court to defer the hearing after Eid.

However, the honourable bench had rejected the request and said that the hearing would continue and the judgement would be passed today.

Expressing resentment over slogans raised in the courtroom by the PML-N workers, the court had said, “The courtroom has been turned into Mochi Gate.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended Shehbaz’s bail until June 11.

It should be noted that in the wake of the reservation raised by the PML-N leader, LHC Chief Justice had constituted a new two-member bench to hear his bail petitions last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the bench, under the stewardship of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, had referred the petitions to the LHC Chief Justice to fix them before another bench. This was done after Shehbaz had expressed mistrust in the bench. Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem was the other member of the bench.