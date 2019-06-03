Sugar mills case: NAB gathers evidence against CM Shah, ex-Sindh CM

In its investigation of multi-billion-rupee money laundering and fake bank accounts case against top leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has collected solid evidence against Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah and former CM Qaim Ali Shah referring to an inquiry into Thatha Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills.

As per sources, NAB Chairman had given the go-ahead to turn the inquiry into the investigation, which in turn had raised chances of the accused’s arrest.

The two are being investigated for selling Thatha Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills at a minimal value to the Omni Group while using their influence and abuse of power in the departments of the provincial government in this regard.

CM Shah and Qaim have already recorded their statements with reference to the inquiry.

Earlier, all officials of the Omni Group were also investigated by the accountability bureau. Last year, the JIT formed by the Supreme Court had summoned the accused regarding investigations pertaining to sugar mills in Thatta and Dadu. The NAB is investigating multi-billion-rupee money laundering and fake bank accounts case.