Tuesday, June 04, 2019


Paragon Society case: AC summons absconding accused on June 13

An accountability court, here on Monday, issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of three absconding accused in the Paragon Housing Society reference. The case was heard by Judge Jawadul Hassan, who directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest and produce the absconders in the court by June 13. Notices were also issued to former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique; his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique and the investigation officer in the reference. The court adjourned the hearing until June 13.

