Pakistan’s openers launch confident assault on England’s bowlers

Pakistan’s openers launched a confident assault on England’s bowlers at Trent Bridge on Monday as they tried to put a woeful collapse against the West Indies in their first match of the World Cup behind them. Pakistan were 69 without loss of the first 10 overs after being sent in to bat by England captain Eoin Morgan, with Imam-ul-Haq 30 not out and fellow left-hander Fakhar Zaman unbeaten on 31.

It was a different story from their 105 all out that saw several batsmen succumb to a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies in a seven-wicket defeat at Trent Bridge on Friday.

England recalled fast bowler Mark Wood in what appeared to be a clear bid to expose Pakistan’s suppose vulnerability against 90 mph-plus bowling but Morgan did not bring him into the attack until the 10th over.

Morgan, unusually for a one-day international, deployed three slips at the start of the innings for the new-ball pair of Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

But Pakistan, who have lost their past 11 completed one-day internationals, including a 4-0 series defeat to England, made a confident start.

Fakhar slashed the fourth ball of the match through the covers for a boundary that owed much to a misfield by Morgan.

Fakhar, one of the stars of Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy-winning team in England, also carved a four off the last ball of the over.

He followed up with a legside pick-up four off Archer, who had troubled several South Africa batsmen with his speed during England’s 104-run win over the Proteas in Thursday’s tournament opener at the Oval.

Imam was also finding his range, smashing a six over long-on.