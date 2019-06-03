Sahiwal probe report fails to fix responsibility for infants’ death

LAHORE: To probe into the deaths of eight children at the District Headquarter Hospital Sahiwal, a special committee formed by the Punjab government has failed to fix responsibility for the tragic incident, a private news channel reported on Monday.

At least eight new-born babies had died at the hospital after the air conditioning system in the children’s ward of the medical facility broke down. Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar formed a special committee to investigate the incident and sought a detailed report upon completion of the probe.

Subsequently, additional health secretary Rafaqat Ali carried out a probe into the incident and recorded statements of the ward’s staff. Over the course of the probe, he admitted that at least eight children died in the ward and vowed action against those found responsible for the incident as per the law.

However, he did an about-turn in his report, holding no one responsible for the death of infants. Moreover, he said only three children died in the ward and that too from some diseases and not because of malfunctioning of an air conditioning unit as stated in media reports. Earlier on Sunday, the outraged parents and relatives of the victims had staged protests against negligence of the hospital administration.