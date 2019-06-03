Iftar guests harassed in New Delhi: Pakistan lodges protest

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Monday registered a strong protest with New Delhi after guests attending an Iftar at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were harassed by Indian security officials. According to the letter, Indian security agencies surrounded the High Commission shortly before Iftar and visitors were subjected to strict security checks.

Pictures of the guests were also taken, while Kashmiri-Muslim guests were threatened with arrests. A similar incident happened on March 23, 2019 as well when Pakistan Day celebrations were held at the high commission when Delhi Police had stopped them to ask for personal details before letting them in. The guests that included senior journalists, academics, former diplomats, were told to go back in wake of the Pulwama attack. Further condemning the harassment tactics by Indian security officials, the letter terms ‘these dirty Indian tactics in the holy month of Ramazan”, while also calling it a violation of the Vienna Convention.

The traditional Iftar dinner is hosted annually at Pakistan High Commission in News Delhi to mark the holy month of Ramazan and promote the message of peace and harmony. However, some of the guests were harassed at the High Commission. They were questioned and forced to turn back by men in plain clothes. Pakistan demanded assurance from India that such incidents will not happen in the future. Agencies