Van-truck collision kills 13 near Qila Saifullah

Quetta: At least 13 people were killed and seven others sustained injuries on late Sunday Night, when a passenger van collided with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah in Balochistan, a private news channel reported.

The van was going to Zohb from Quetta when it met an accident with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah, killing at least 13 people and injuring seven others.

“Five members of a family are also included in the deceased in the dreadful accident”, the local police said. Following the road crash, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Qila Saifullah.

The place of the accident has been sealed and further investigation into the matter was underway, said the police.

Yesterday, a trailer in Mianwali had crushed a car carrying family, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to two others. According to details, the road crash took place at Moosa Khel road, where a trailer crushed a car, resulting in death of four family members including two children on the spot and injuries to two others.

The deceased couple was identified as Policeman Muhammad Khan, his wife and two children. Muhammad Khan was appointed at the house of Islamabad Chief Justice Athar MinAllah. The bodies were moved to hospital, while the two other injured children of the family were also moved to the hospital for treatment.