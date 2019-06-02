British Airways to resume flights to Pakistan

After a gap of 11 years, the British Airways is set to resume its flights for Pakistan.

According to a press statement issued on Sunday, a flight from London Airport (BA-261) is scheduled to leave for Islamabad around 9:15pm. It will land at the Islamabad Airport at 9:25am Monday (June 3).

The airline pulled out of the country after the attack at Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel in September 2008, which left at least 54 people dead and many more injured, including six British citizens.

It will be the only Western airline to serve Pakistan when flights between London Heathrow and Islamabad resume on Sunday night.

The three-flights-per-week service will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and will serve the Pakistani capital’s main international airport.

British Airways said it will offer “bespoke services” including a halal meal option in every class of cabin and ensuring sauces used in meals do not include alcohol or pork.

“The final touches are coming together for the airline’s return ahead of the first flight on Sunday June 2,” British Airways said in a statement.

A total of 240 passengers will arrive by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with Pakistani and British flags in their hands.

The same aircraft, as flight BA-260, will depart for Heathrow at 11:10 AM with passengers on board from Islamabad.

Andrew Brem, the British Airways chief commercial officer, said: “The excitement is building as we put the final touches to this exciting route launch.”

“The anticipation from customers and colleagues has been palpable and we hope customers in both the UK and Pakistan will enjoy the classically British service we offer, with thoughtful bespoke touches.”

Aftab Khan is one of the crew operating the inaugural flight, said: “I can’t wait for what will be such a wonderful occasion.”

“To be chosen to operate this flight, with my close family links to Pakistan, is a real honour. I know that my colleagues operating the flight are just as excited.”

Customers landing in to London can connect on to British Airways’ network which includes over 30 destinations across North America, with over 70 flights per day to the US through the airline’s joint business with American Airlines. Customers can also connect to over 30 countries in Europe.

British Airways is amid a £6.5 billion investment for customers, including the installation of the best quality WiFi and power in every seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft.

In line with the spirit of the occasion, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari and senior officials of Aviation Division and the British High Commission will welcome the passengers at Islamabad International Airport.