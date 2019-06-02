Eight infants die after DHQ hospital’s AC malfunctions

At least eight newborn babies died at the District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital in Sahiwal after the air conditioner of its nursery malfunctioned.

Additional Health Secretary Rafaqat Ali said that at least eight infants had died at the children’s ward of the hospital over the past 24 hours. Five of them died at the time when the AC was working properly, while the rest died after it stopped functioning, he added. He said that statements of the staffers at the ward had been recorded and a report would be sent to the health secretary upon completion of the probe.

However, Dr Shahid Nazeer, medical superintendent of the medical facility, said the children died after the air conditioner stopped functioning amid hot weather. He denied that the children died owing to alleged negligence on the part of doctors.

On the other hand, Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Zaman Wattoo took notice of the incident and ordered the authorities to investigate the matter. He also paid an emergency visit to the hospital and directed the authorities there to provide all facilities at the children’s ward.

The deputy commissioner has reportedly written a letter to the provincial government, informing the authorities about the incident and the subsequent inquiry.

A Punjab Health Department spokesperson said a committee had been formed to probe the incident, which would present a report after conducting a thorough investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed the deputy commissioner to submit the inquiry report at the earliest. The chief minister further directed that a comprehensive investigation be done and those responsible be brought to justice.