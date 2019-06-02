Fawad Chaudhry denies rifts within PTI

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday denied the existence of any internal rifts within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Neither is there any rift within the party, nor the government is going anywhere,” he said in a tweet, adding there was consensus among them that if a democratic set-up was to flourish in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s success was a must. “Take a look around, where do the countries that got independence along with us stand? [you] will realise what did [Pakistan] lose out or gain over this period?”

In another tweet, he said civil institutions had fallen into ruins. Upon assessment of any institution, he said, one would get to know how these institutions had been marred by nepotism, favouritism and setting aside merit.

“There is no hope of these institutions getting better over next one or two years. The prime minister got a broken system, but he is trying to make it stand [on its feet].”

A day earlier his statement regarding the government’s decision-making process and an alleged cold war among elected and non-elected members made the headlines.

Minister says Eidul Fitr likely to fall on June 5

Chaudhry had tweeted: “Our [government’s] political decision-making is weak. At times, some key decisions are taken and we don’t even know.” Separately, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that people should not doubt the prediction that Eidul Fitr would be on June 5.

Talking to a private TV channel, the minister said that he feared Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai would announce Eid on June 3.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Federal Cabinet had appreciated his measures a lot, adding that he had earlier requested to change ministry due to presence of extra people. He said that the debate on unelected people was being carried out in the party and challenges were from inside not outside for the government. The minister said that there was a need for bringing change in decision-making. Chaudhry said that the founding members of the country were not religious.