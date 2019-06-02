PTI disband its party posts, sections, sub-organisations

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dissolved all its sub-organisation, positions and across the country, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

The notification was effective immediately for all office-bearers except a few of the top positions, including Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Finance Secretary Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Secretary General Arshad Dad and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary Abdullah Riar.

The latest decision was apparently made in light of PTI’s reorganisation process promised by the higher leadership after winning the general election. On March 19, a committee, formed to finalise strategies for the reorganisation of the PTI, had made decision to immediately set up organisational structure of the political party across the country. A session was held under the chair of PTI’s core member and chief organiser Saifullah Niazi where important decisions were made for extensive alteration of the organisational structure of the ruling political party. Consultations were held over PTI’s organisation in four provinces, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

It was decided that the political party would approve its constitution at the earliest, following the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, an organisational structure would be finalised and implemented across the country, the session decided.

While addressing the session, Saifullah Niazi said that the process of organisation was the most crucial phase of any political party. He added that the PTI was facing various challenges being a ruling political party.

He called for further consultation over the remaining matter, besides making preparations for execution of the decisions made at the session.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Saifullah Niazi had been appointed the PTI’s chief organiser by the prime minister on March 13, who had been given the responsibility of strengthening the political party in all four provinces.

Niazi was also tasked with preparing the PTI’s intra-party policies and making preparations for the elections, besides completing the reorganisation process in AJK and GB.