US visa applicants to give social media details

The US State Department has decided to obtain details of Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other social media usernames used during the last five years from potential immigrants and visitors to USA. According to media reports, revised US visa forms, which Trump administration had first proposed in March 2018, require most visa applicants, including tourists, to furnish their social media usernames, previous email addresses and phone numbers as part of the application process.

Changes in the visa application forms is expected to affect approximately 15 million foreigners who travel to the US every year including visitors on business or education visas.

However, diplomatic and official visa types are exempted from the requirements of producing details of social media of last five years.

The State Department stated: “National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveller and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening. We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes to protect US citizens, while supporting legitimate travel to the United States.”