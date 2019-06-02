Imran, Modi desire peace in region: Indian HC

Indian High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a positive telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi earlier this week.

“Both the prime ministers desire peace and stability in the region,” he said while addressing an Iftar dinner hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rozeena Khursheed Alam and other leaders, including various diplomats.

Bisaria said Modi had been elected the prime minister for the second term in recent polls in India with a heavy mandate. He maintained that both Imran and Modi wanted peace and stability in South Asia. On the occasion, the Indian high commissioner thanked the participants of the Iftar party.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and congratulated him over his electoral victory for the second term. According to the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, Imran Khan expressed his desire for carrying out joint efforts for the betterment of their nationals. He also stressed the need for working together for peace and development of the region.