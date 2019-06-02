Cabinet to discuss political, economic situation today

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday summoned a meeting of the Federal Cabinet for Monday (today) in Islamabad.

According to details, the meeting will be held at the prime minister’s office to discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country.

The cabinet will review the matters pertaining to petroleum prices and implementation on the PM Imran’s appeal for asset declaration.

Earlier, in a video message to the nation, PM Imran said that only one percent of the population was paying their taxes. “No one can serve the nation if people do not pay their taxes,” he said.

He urged people to declare their assets and serve the country. “It will assist to make the future of the nation brighter and it will also steer Pakistan out of the economic crisis,” he said.