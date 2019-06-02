Pellet gun victims face a hazy future in IOK

The leading Indian newspaper The Hindu in a report on Sunday said that pellet gun victims in occupied Kashmir had been diagnosed with depressive disorders.

According to a report, a study carried out by Srinagar’s Government Medical College on 380 pellet injury patients showed that the victims were living with anxiety and depression.

The report revealed that hundreds of restless pellet victims in all major towns and villages find it hard to cope with the trauma of being hit by pellet shotguns.

According to a 2016 survey by the Geneva-based Medecins Sans Frontieres, nearly 1.8 million adults in the Kashmir Valley were experiencing symptoms of mental distress. According to various government and non-governmental data, the number of pellet victims in occupied Kashmir since the pellet shotgun was introduced in 2010 is between 10,000 to 20,000.