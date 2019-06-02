PM assures businessmen of better opportunities

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with his economic and finance team, met with the country’s biggest businessmen and industrialists on Sunday.

The business magnates and industrialists offered their input regarding the upcoming budget whereas the PM assured them complete cooperation to make Pakistan more viable for business and industrialization.

Addressing the gathering PM Khan said: “We are trying to promote and cultivate ease of business and a cultures of industrialization on a priority basis. We believe that gaining the trust of the business community is very important.”

“I am constantly meeting traders and businessmen, our objective is not to levy heavy taxes, rather we aim to accommodate, promote and facilitate the taxpayers,” the PM said.

Khan emphasised that information technology and good governance were two disciplines which could work wonders in stabilizing the economy and improving living standards for the citizens.

“I want our exports worthy of competing in the international market in terms of quality and quantity,” Khan said. Khan added that the economy could only reap benefits after creating an environment which was compatible with ease of business and ripe for new business opportunities.