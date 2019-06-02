Bollywood celebrities put their best foot forward at GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards 2019

It was raining stars at the GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Bollywood presence at the awards show was the biggest. Among the stars that were spotted at the event were Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, Katrina Kaif, Karan?Johar, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, Shamita Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Rakul?Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat?Bharucha, Tamannaah Bhatia and Huma Qureshi among others.

‘Baahubali’ actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked pretty in a simple red dress, while Shruti Haasan picked an all-black combination. Her dark maroon lipstick stole the show

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja walked in a shiny pink pant suit while Katrina Kaif chose all-maroon suit for the occasion. With her wavy hair left loose, the ‘Bharat’ actress looked fetching. Kriti Sanon wore a grey-coloured short dress with ‘wings’ and Shamita Shetty turned up in a gold gown. ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki?Sweety’ actress Nushrat Bharucha too chose a beige-coloured short dress, while Rakul Preet picked a shiny red, off shoulder mid-length dress for the occasion.

