I didn’t know Meghan was nasty: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump is set to visit the United Kingdom next week and hold meetings with members of the royal family.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is on maternity leave after welcoming her and husband Prince Harry’s son Archie, is expected to sit those out.

The 37-year-old California-born Duchess of Sussex and former actress is no fan of the Republican President, or at least wasn’t just before he was elected in 2016. That year, she said on ‘The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore’ that Donald Trump is “divisive” and “misogynistic” and that she may stay in Canada, where she filmed ‘Suits’ at the time, if he became president.

In a recorded audio interview with The Sun, released on Friday, Trump was asked if he was sorry he will not be able to meet Meghan, “because she wasn’t so nice” about him during the presidential campaign.

“I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that. No, I hope she is okay. I didn’t know that, no,” he said. “So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Despite his comments heard in the news outlet’s clear audio recording of the interview, the president later tweeted, “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!”

Trump had famously called rival Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during a presidential campaign debate in 2016, stirring outrage among Democrats, especially female voters.

When asked if it was good to have an American princess, and if it helps the link between the United States and the U.K., Trump said, “I think it’s nice. I think it’s nice and I am sure she’ll do excellently. She’ll be very good. She’ll be very good. I hope she does.”

Harry is expected to meet the president during his visit. Multiple reports say he will join Queen Elizabeth II at a lunch for Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, at Buckingham Palace.

The president and the First Lady will also be guests at the queen’s state banquet, and other royals such as Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to attend. Trump and his wife are also scheduled to have a private tea with Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

In addition to Melania, Trump is also planning to bring to the UK his adult children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, and their spouses, according to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Trump had made his first state visit to the UK last July. He and Melania met the queen for tea at Windsor Castle. During the trip, the president met U.K. leaders and officials mostly outside of London, where there were mass protests against him. “It will be great seeing the queen for the second time,” Trump told The Sun. “We had a very good talk the first one. We had a lot of interesting things to say. It really was a great visit.”