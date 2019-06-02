Eight babies die as AC stops functioning at Sahiwal hospital

SAHIWAL: At least eight new-born babies died at the District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital in Sahiwal after the air conditioner ran down in the nursery. Additional health secretary Rafaqat Ali said at least eight infants died at the children’s ward of the hospital over the past 24 hours. Five of them died at the time when AC was working properly, while the rest died after it stopped functioning, he added.

He said statements of the staffers at the ward have been recorded and a report would be sent to the health secretary upon completion of the probe this evening. However, Dr Shahid Nazeer, medical superintendent of the medical facility, said the children died after air conditioner stopped functioning amid hot weather. He denied that the children died owing to alleged negligence on the part of doctors. On the other hand, Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Zaman Wattoo took notice of the incident and ordered to investigate the matter. He also paid an emergency visit to the hospital and directed to provide all facilities at the children ward.

The deputy commissioner has written a letter to the provincial government informing them of the incident and said they have initiated an inquiry into the incident. Spokesperson of the Punjab health department has said they have formed a committee to probe the incident and will present a report after conducting an investigation. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report. The chief minister has further directed that a comprehensive investigation be done and those responsible should be brought to justice

Enraged at the death of the children, their heirs staged a protest on the Noor Shah Road, calling for strict action against doctors of the government hospital. However, they called off their protest and dispersed after the local police held talks with them and assured them of action against those responsible for the incident.