PM Imran Khan delivered historic speech at OIC: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Fridous Ashiq Awan applauded Premier Imran Khan for delivering a historic speech at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a private news channel reported.

In a series of tweets, she said the prime minister represented true feelings of Muslim Ummah and draw a way forward to highlight the real identity of Islam. The SAPM further said Imran Khan has made it clear that political struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination should not be branded as act of terrorism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had said the Muslim world must use the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to disassociate terrorism from Islam.