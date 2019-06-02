EID GIFT to Street Crime Victims by SSP East & CPLC East Zone

KARACHI: An Impressive event was held at SSP East office on today, just before Eid in which SSP East Capt. Ghulam Azfar Mahaesar, PSP, along with Chief CPLC East Zone M. Abid Ozair and CPLC East Zonal team handed over 34 cell phones to their rightful owners. All these cell phones were recovered after hectic efforts by District East Police and CPLC East Zone team.

Capt. Ghulam Azfar Mahaesar, PSP, SSP East District congratulated the owners on getting their cell phones just before Eid. Some of them received their valuable cell phones after more than 1 year and some got within weeks. He informed the cell phone owners that great concerted efforts are done by District East Police and CPLC East Zone team to get their valuables recovered after being stolen or snatched by culprits. Similar event of handing over cell phones also took place just before Ramadhan and this is in continuation of Police & CPLC East Zone commitment to eradicate crime and provide timely relief to victims of crime through prompt delivery service. He also said that its a Gift before Eid to the Owners from CPLC East and District East police to develop their Faith and Belief in Law Enforcement Agencies.

Abid Ozair, Chief CPLC East Zone, emphasized the need for prompt reporting and said that it is the duty of each citizen to ensure that they lodge complaints at respective police stations or CPLC offices. District East police & CPLC East Zone is working extremely hard to curb all sorts of crimes whether it be hardened crimes or street crimes. We, as citizens, must support our Police and LEAs so that their morale is kept high and they perform their duty diligently. The crime graph has gone down considerably during the last few months. Police and CPLC can jointly eradicate crimes through effective coordination only if citizens come forward and play their due role.

District East Police & CPLC East Zone team have traced more than 190 cell phones in the recent past and gave these to its owners which has enhanced citizens’ confidence & image about Police, LEAs & CPLC. The owners of Mobile Phones thanked and appreciated the efforts of District East Police & CPLC East Zone and assured their cooperation.