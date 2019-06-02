HEC appoints two SALU professors as supervisor for three years

KHAIRPUR: HEC appointed Doctor Riaz Ahmed Shaikh as supervisor for PhD in discipline of physical science for a period of 3 years, in a notification issued by HEC. Professor Dr. Riaz Ahmed Shaikh of department of computer science shah abdul latif university khairpur will supervise the MS/MPhil/PhD students and will remain for three years on the post.

Meanwhile, another notification of HEC also approved Dr, Rafaqat Hussain of computer science SALU Khairpur for three year supervisor post pertaining MS/MPhil and PhD students. HEC put their names on website.