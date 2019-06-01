KP govt to compensate Khar Qamar affectees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Saturday announced financial compensation for the affectees of the Khar Qamar incident that occurred in North Waziristan earlier this week.

The chief minister said Rs 2.5 million would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 million to those injured in the incident.

“People who are playing politics using the name of Pakhtuns are unsuccessfully attempting to push the nation once more towards war, which is unacceptable,” he said.

He said that peace had been restored due to the sacrifices of the people, Pakistan Army and security institutions and that sacrifices would continue to be made to maintain peace.

The chief minister expressed the provincial government’s resolve in addressing the issues faced by all the districts of the province, including the tribal districts. He said that it was the provincial government’s responsibility to provide facilities to the people for which they were working day and night.

He said that the federal and provincial powers rested with the Pakhtuns and the government was keen in resolving the problems faced by the Pakhtuns.

He urged the people to present all their demands to the government so that they might be addressed in an effective manner, rather than wasting time and making the issues a foundation for unnecessary campaigning.

The chief minister pointed out that in the short span of 10 months, many of the issues faced by the tribal people had already been resolved.

Mehmood Khan said that the allocation of three percent contribution by the provincial governments in the National Finance Commission (NFC) for the development and prosperity of the tribal areas was evidence of the fact that the government was not only sincere in making promises, but also taking steps for the implementation of the promises made to the people.

The KP chief minister said that the provision of free health facilities, interest-free loans to the youth, and the merger of 28,000 Levies and Khasadar officers into police, within a short time frame of 10 months, was evidence of the federal and provincial government’s sincere support for the people of the tribal districts.