Khwaja brothers’ trial to kick off after Eid

A court has summoned at least 122 witnesses, including Paragon City Director Qaisar Ameen Butt, to record their statements in a Paragon City reference against Pakistan Muslim League’s Khawaja brothers.

Meanwhile, a proper trial against Khawaja Saad and Salman Rafique would be launched after Eidul Fitr.

Earlier, an accountability court had granted an extension in the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique till June 13 in the Paragon Housing Society case.

On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved a reference against the Khawaja brothers as well as Nadeem Zia over alleged corruption.

This decision was taken in a regional board meeting attended by NAB Lahore’s Director General and other directors. The bureau also included Paragon Housing Society’s Director Qaiser Amin Butt in the inquiry. He was also arrested last November.

Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.

Earlier, Butt and Zia had established a company, “Air Avenue,” in 2003.

However, the name was later changed to Paragon City Private (Pvt) Limited.

On February 2, the court had rejected an extension in the physical remand of the Khawaja brothers requested by the accountability watchdog and sent them on a judicial remand instead.

On December 11, 2018, they were detained by the bureau after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.

Last November, the NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against the “housing society’s fraud.”