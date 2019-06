Two people were injured when an attacker fired shots at them on Saturday evening in Quetta. The attacker was also killed in the retaliatory firing. Rescue sources said that the incident took place in Kaley Abro area of Qamrani where an accused fired shots, injuring two people including traffic policeman. In retaliatory firing, the assailant was also killed. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.