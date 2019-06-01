Tribal feud claims two lives; victim’s mother dies of shock

Two men were killed, here on Saturday, when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate firing on them over old hostility between two groups of Marfani tribesmen in the vicinity of Jahan Waah Police Station.

As per a police official, Muhammad Ibrahim, the two villagers Suhino Khan (30) and Nadir Khan, both of Marfani caste, were on their way to their village, next to Wakiro village, from Shikarpur when a few armed assailants, believed to be of Rabo Marfani group, opened indiscriminate fire on them at around 6 30 PM.

As a result, Suhino Marfani was killed on the spot while Nadir sustained severe bullet wounds. Meanwhile, armed assailants managed to escape from the place of firing.

In another dismal development, after hearing the news of her son Suhino Marfani’s death, Kurari (70) also passed away from shock.

Local police transported the body of deceased to Rio Bahadur Udhodas Tarachand [RBUT] District Headquarters Hospital Shikarpur for autopsy and injured for medical treatment. Later, the body was handed over to his heirs while injured was admitted there, Ibrahim added.

The bone of contention was said to be an old feud over sharing intelligence with police. The feud had allegedly claimed at least seven lives of villagers.

Ibrahim further added that Rabo Marfani and Rasheed Marfani groups were fighting with each other for years.

Local police have launched a manhunt to arrest killers involved.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the people of conflicting tribes try to kill their rivals as Eidul Fitr nears so that their happiness of Eid could be destroyed. There are even attempts to kill enemies on the first day of Eid. Neither an FIR was registered nor police arrested killers till the filling of this news file.