Govt focusing on professional skill development: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the government was acting upon a policy in the province to giver all-out opportunities to professionals to express their talent.

“Issues of professionals working in the public sector are being resolved and the approval of the technical allowance for engineers in Punjab is the acknowledgement their talent,” he said in a tweet from Saudi Arabia. The chief minister said that technical allowance equal to 1.5 times of the basic salary would be given to engineers working in the specific departments. “We hope engineers will perform even better after this raise,” he said.

The Finance Department has issued the notification of the technical allowance on Friday after the approval by the provincial cabinet. This allowance will be given to the engineers having HEC recognised degrees and working in departments of agriculture, housing, irrigation, mines and minerals, communications and works, urban development and public health engineering, local government and community development, and planning and development.