144 new HIV patients registered in May

A total of 144 new HIV cases were registered in May at the HIV Treatment and Care Center, Larkana, bringing the total to 2,568.

Out of these, 1,922 are men, 585 women, 27 children and 29 transgendered. A total of 2,239 HIV positive people are on Highly Active Anti-Retro Viral Therapy (HAART) treatment. A total of 329 patients failed to report at the treatment center during May. Out of 2,239 HAART cases, 1,649 are males, 545 are females, 16 children and 29 transgendered.

A total of 366 cases were registered in Kambar-Shahdadkot, 245 in Dadu, 211 in Khairpur Mirs, 91 in Sukkur, 72 in Jacobabad, 60 in Naushehro Feroze, 49 in Kashmore, 34 in Ghotki, 25 in Jamshoro and 11 in Nawabshah.

Dr Hola Ram, in-charge of the HIV/AIDS Treatment Center, said that he was not aware why registered HIV patients had absconded from getting HAART treatment. “I am unaware of the overall statistics about HIV patients who have died so far. Most of these patients might have died that is why they are not coming to the treatment centre,” he said.

He said that 97 new patients had arrived at the center recently. “They were screened at Ratodero screening camp. We reconfirmed the tests and 90 have been found suffering from the disease,” he said.