Pak Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack in N.Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least one Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Saturday in a gun and bomb attack on a military vehicle in Boya area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Sepoy Amil Shah, a 26-year-old Pakistan Army soldier, was martyred in the terrorist attack.

The terrorists first opened fire on the Army vehicle, which was on routine patrolling in the area, before they attacked it with an improvised explosive device (IED).”Firing and IED attack on vehicle of Army on routine patrolling in Boya, North Waziristan. Sep Amil shah, 26 years old, embraced shahadat,” the military’s media wing said.

Terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased in the recent past, according to the ISPR. It said five soldiers have been martyred in 31 injured due to terrorist attacks in the tribal district during the last month. The ISPR said the “arrest of facilitators linked to these terrorists activities led to Khar Kamar post incident on 25 May” in which Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) protesters attacked the army check post in North Waziristan.

According to the DC for North Waziristan Tribal District, two lawmakers associated with PTM were responsible for last Sunday’s attack on the Khar Kamar check post. MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir goaded protesters to attack the check post. Dawar and Wazir are currently under police custody.