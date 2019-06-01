PM Imran holds key meetings on sidelines of OIC Summit

MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday on the sidelines of the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties during their meeting in Makkah and took stock of the current state of bilateral, political, economic and trade relations.

They also agreed to expedite decisions taken during the visit of the crown prince to Pakistan in February this year, in particular, early implementation of decisions taken during the first meeting of the Supreme Coordination Council. The prime minister also thanked the Saudi government for extending oil facility to Pakistan on deferred payments.

PM Imran also held a bilateral meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, wherein the two figures exchanged views on bilateral relations and Afghan peace and reconciliation process. The prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, during the meeting held at the sidelines of the 14th Summit of OIC.

The prime minister also met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi on the sidelines of the OIC and agreed to increase the frequency of political exchanges, hold meetings of Joint Ministerial Commission at an early date and take steps to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties. The leaders also exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest and the issues being faced by the Muslim world.