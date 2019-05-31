‘Good Omens’ is a must-watch TV show

“It starts, as it will end, with a garden. In this case, the Garden of Eden. And with an apple,” says god, voiced by Frances McDormand, as we are ushered into the beginning of history, 6,000 years ago. We see a black Adam and Eve being evicted from Eden, as two sentinels watch. One is the soft-spoken, all white aura-ed angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley in all black attire, red curly hair and yellow snake eyes. The two and their highly unlikely friendship, formed through time, is at the core of the latest Amazon original ‘Good Omens’. The six-part show is based on Neil Gaiman’s and Terry Pratchett’s book Good Omens – The Nice & Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. Even though the show has come about two decades after the book, the source material is as relevant.