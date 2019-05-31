A menu to please the sophisticated Lahori palate

Scafa, a culinary brand name with an international footprint, has launched its new Scafé Express brand with its first outlet at 20L MM Alam Extension, Lahore. Renowned for its Chef’s Table and innovative dining at the established Scafé Bistro, Scafa’s management is setting out to widen the exciting food experience with Scafé Express that is associated with its fine brands in a way that is more casual and informal to engage with Lahore’s younger audience that is looking for a café’s comfort while offering excellent dining.

The restaurant offers an authentic international experience ranging from fresh, hand-cut sandwiches to order, including their unmatched London Salt Beef sandwiches, a choice of classic pizzas to a full repertoire of bakes and Viennoiseries. There is even a choice of local favourites for the home souls. Driven by the talents of its cast of international chefs including Rob Burns, Micaela Pacheco, Shahnawaz Khan and Shine Mateo, Scafé Express strives to continuously refresh and its menu and express the seasons.

Using the highest quality ingredients and internationally recognized cooking techniques, including bakery and patisserie delicacies which are planned and prepared fresh every day, Scafé Express plans to delight the increasingly sophisticated Lahori palate.

“People are increasingly looking for gourmet food experiences that were previously only available at fine dining establishments. With Scafé Express we want to offer quality dining but accessible in a much friendlier environment – that the Lahore craves and is more than ready for,” said Zaigham Haque on the introduction of Scafé Express.