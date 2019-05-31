Pakistani choreographer to release new dance video on Eid

Committed to its vision of promoting dance and making it mainstream, with frequent and successful dance video releases including contemporary Bollywood, traditional Garba and modern bhangra, Faizaan Ahab Dance (FAD), featuring Komal Jamil Choreography (KJ), is all set to release its latest dance video this Eid.

The dance cover is featured on a recent Bollywood hit, Hauli Hauli by Neha Kakkar and Garry Sandhu for the film ‘De De Pyaar De’. The video has been shot by Hashir Ahmad at Cross Rope Studios in Islamabad. It takes on a dance fitness approach incorporating peaks and troughs of choreographed movements of varied intensity into a workout. It aims to shift the focus from technical choreography and intricate technique to feel-good movement and easy to master dance routines to heart pumping tunes, providing a stress-free, fun way for people to get active.

Dance fitness has been a booming drift internationally and has specially taken over the trends in Pakistan. People are becoming increasingly aware of healthy living and active lifestyles and FAD, in its attempt to promote dance, wanted to highlight fact that dance is inclusive and in most cases can be easily modified to feel good about the experience.

Ahab stated, “The idea of shooting a dance video at a fitness studio was very deliberate. This time was wanted it to be casual and more relatable,” before adding, “Working with Komal has always been a great experience. Both of us dance in our own styles and with our energies combined, we always end up having fun.”

“It’s always a pleasure working with Faizaan, he makes dance a lot more fun than it actually is.” Said Jamil. “I loved working on this particular video because it is a true representation of the kind of work we do and I hope that everyone will enjoy it as much as we did.”

FAD (formerly FACDS), specializes in Contemporary and Bollywood routines, providing services in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi since the past decade. To its profile, FAD has choreographed over three hundred signature weddings, apart from providing services for Pakistani cinema in films like Janaan, and successful music videos by industry icons like Uzair Jaswal and Farhad Humayun. FAD continues to give Contemporary and Bollywood Dance Workshops in partnerships with various studios across the country.

KJ Choreography launched in 2013 and since then has been offering dance and fitness classes in Islamabad along with performances nationwide. Jamil was also recognized by USAID in 2014, apart from being the most sought after choreographer providing wedding choreography services in the twin cities with, over forty five weddings to her profile. She has also been working as a performing arts teacher at several academic institutions in Islamabad.

The shoot was wrapped up earlier this week and the video is scheduled to release on Wednesday.