I completely deserve the package I’m getting for ‘Dance India Dance’: Kareena

Actress Kareena Kapoor-Khan, who is being touted as the highest paid female star on television, says she deserves what she’s being paid for her debut on the small screen.

Kareena Kapoor-Khan will be one of the judges on reality show ‘Dance India Dance’ and there were reports that the 38-year-old actress’s pay is the highest for any female actor’s stint on TV.

“The pay package has to be a good amount because you put in a lot of hard work on TV. If a male judge is getting so much, a female judge can also. It is the first time ever that any mainstream actress has forayed into TV, a dance reality show, at this point in her career. I’ve got what I completely deserve and for the hours that I will put in,” she said in a group interview.

The actress said before the Zee TV reality series, she was offered many shows but had to turn them down as they required long working hours.

“TV has very long hours of timing like 12-14 hours and I do not work more than eight hours after Taimur’s birth. I’m a working mother and I’ve to be home with him. I like to be at home before he eats his dinner. That’s the time I don’t want to be with anyone other than him and my family. That was the only hurdle we had to cross with ‘Dance India Dance’ because they had to shoot for 12 hours. We are balancing it out,” she said.

She’ll be judging the show along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.

On the big screen, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar’s historical drama ‘Takht’ and Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Angrezi Medium’ and the actress says she’s looking forward to both.

“‘Takht’ is going to start in December and ‘Angrezi Medium’ will start in July. I’m excited to be working with Irrfan Khan. It was the box that needed to be ticked. I’ve worked with Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan; all of them but it’s just a different world to work with Irrfan. It’s an exciting time for me to balance my personal life. I’ve always tried to do that. I’m known for standing on one leg so I’m going to continue to do that,” she said.

‘Dance India Dance – Battle of the Champions’ will premiere on June 22, 2019.