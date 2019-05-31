Murad asks SRB to collect Electricity Duty from power companies

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday authorised the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) to collect Electricity Duty from power distribution companies from the next financial year and also approved the appointment of an auditor to reconcile the accounts for the previous years.

The decision was taken during a meeting at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Local Government Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah and other officers.

The chief minister said that the K-Electric collected an amount of Rs 2.4 billion under Electricity Duty on behalf of the Sindh government during 2015-16. “This amount must have increased in subsequent years. But, we have not received a single penny so far,” he said.

He directed the Energy minister to appoint an auditor to go through the accounts of the power distribution companies, KE, Hesco and SEPCO to work out the amount they had to pay to the Sindh government.

Murad Ali Shah also constituted a three-member committee, comprising Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Energy Secretary Musadiq Khan and Finance Secretary Najam Shah, to hold a meeting with the State Bank governor and request him to direct commercial banks accepting electricity bills to deposit the Electricity Duty directly in Sindh government’s account. The SRB, after amendment in its laws, will deal directly with powers distribution companies.

He directed SRB to propose amendments to its laws so that it could be authorised to collect, audit and reconcile Electricity Duty amounts.

CM Murad Ali Shah also presided over another meeting of the Board of Revenue (BoR) and approved the e-stamp duty project which would be started from next financial year.

The meeting was attended by Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboobzaman, BoR Senior Member Shams Soomro, Secretary Finance Najam Shah and other officers.

The chief minister was informed that their annual collection came to Rs 10 billion. He said that there were pilferages in stamp duty because it was being collected manually. He directed Minister Revenue to start e-stamp duty project.

Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob told the chief minister that NADRA was their consultant to start e-stamp duty. “NADRA should develop software for the BoR. E-stamp duty system introduced by the Punjab government might also be replicated,” he said.

The Board of Revenue senior member told the chief minister that the FBR had imposed a ban on the purchase of over four million rupees property by non-filers. “This restriction has brought property transactions almost to a standstill,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah directed the SRB chairman to meet the Board of Revenue senior member and discuss and decide ways and means of increasing revenue collection, particularly the agriculture tax.