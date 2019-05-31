Wazir, Dawar’ production orders spark protest in NA

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties in the National Assembly (NA) on Friday protested and raised slogans in the house in favour of their demand, reported by private news sources; “Issue production orders for Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir to ensure their presence in the house”, the opposition demanded.

The opposition members from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) created ruckus in the house, to force their demand to issue production orders for Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, the two MNAs from North Waziristan, who are under CTD custody over an attack on Army’s check post.

The members from the treasury benches tried their best to calm down the temperature of the house, but they failed in doing so. Later, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri adjourned the house.

The National Assembly’s session on Friday was adjourned after members of the opposition staged a protest against Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan’s diatribe against MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri announced the adjournment as parliamentarians from both sides came face-to-face on the assembly floor after Khan’s scathing criticism – which included certain unparliamentary terms – of the two Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders.

The state minister, while responding to a question, accused the two MNAs of harbouring anti-Pakistan sentiments and questioned their loyalty to the country.

Khan accused Dawar and Wazir of being “touts” of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, and called for their expulsion as members of Pakistan’s Parliament. His provocative comments drew a sharp response from the opposition benches as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stood up to register their protest midway through Khan’s address.

The situation soon escalated as lawmakers from other opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), joined in the protest and surrounded the speaker’s dais.