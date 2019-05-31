The Ruet app says Eid on June 5

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced the launch of Pakistan’s first mobile application for moon-sighting. The app, named ‘The Ruet’, is now available on the Google Play store for download, the minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

The app displays the various phases of, and other real-time information about, the moon.

According to details of the lunar calendar available, Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on June 05 and Eid ul Azha on August 12 this year.

In Year 2020, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 25, Eid ul Fitr on May 24 and Eid ul Azha on July 31, the calendar said.

According to the lunar calendar, in Year 2021, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 14, Eid ul Fitr on May 14 and Eid ul Azha on July 21.

According to the description provided on Google Play for the app, “The Ruet is a utility and information application related to moon and sighting of moon in Pakistan by Ministry of Science and Technology.”

The main features of the app listed on the store are: Current phase and age of the moon. Islamic Hijri Calendar. Setting location manually to any coordinates in Pakistan. New moon details by Islamic months. Moon phases calendar and moon, sun and all major planets’ positions on the interactive sky simulation.

It is worth mentioning that lately the Ministry of Science and Technology introduced Pakistan’s first official moon-sighting website along with preparing a lunar calendar for five years having details from Year 2019 to 2024.