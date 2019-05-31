Aircraft makes emergency landing in Thatta

KARACHI: A training aircraft of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) made an emergency landing in a field in Keti Bandar, Thatta district on Friday.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the aircraft made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. A trainee pilot and student in the plane remained unhurt.

He said the plane developed a technical fault, which forced it to make the emergency landing. The aircraft took off from the Karachi airport at 9am and developed a technical fault at around 9:40am, he added.

The spokesperson said the damage suffered by the plane as a result of the emergency landing is being assessed.

