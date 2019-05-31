Lahore Weather

Prime Minister arrives Jeddah after a brief stay at Madinah

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived Jeddah after a brief stay at Madinah Munawwara where he paid respects and offered prayer at Masjid-e-Nabvi.

On his arrival, the prime minister was received by Governor Makkah Region Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport of Jeddah, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister is in Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the 14th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be held in Makkah on Friday.

