Lawyer sends PM legal notice

A legal notice was served on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday for allowing Jahangir Khan Tareen to attend official meetings.

The notice was served by Lahore-based lawyer Shoaib Saleem. The notice read that a writ petition titled Shoaib Saleem vs federation of Pakistan was pending before the Lahore High Court against Jahangir Tareen for sitting in official meeting at the PM Secretariat

“The same is fixed for September 16. Notices have also been issued to the respondents. Tareen was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of ROPA and he has no legal and moral justification to sit or attend any official meeting in any capacity whatsoever,” the notice said.

“Through the legal notice, the prime minister is warned that he is committing contempt of court and deliberately and willfully violating the order of the apex court by allowing Tareen to sit in official meetings at the federal and provincial levels,” the notice said.